The Time of Monsters

The Forgotten History of "Rumsfeld the Stud"
The consequences of the media, both mainstream and rightwing, praising Donald Rumsfeld as a sex god
Jeet Heer
The GOP is Targeting LGBTQ Education
Parallel to the anti-CRT push, new bills threaten to censor queer history
Jeet Heer
Jul 2
Podcast: Cosby, Rumsfeld, and Elite Impunity
Listen now (24 min) | The comedian and the secretary of defense both benefited from a system that protects the wealthy and powerful.
Jeet Heer
Jul 1
Extremists in the Military Have a Friend in Fox
As the Biden administration tries to weed out white supremacists in the ranks, right wing media runs interference.
Jeet Heer
Jun 30
Podcast: Allan Bloom and the Conservative Closet
Listen now (30 min) | Some memories of the author of The Closing of the American Mind and his philosophical defense of the closet
Jeet Heer
Jun 27
Podcast: How to Fight the anti-CRT Moral Panic
A conversation on the problems of dealing with bogeymen politics.
Jeet Heer
Jun 26
The Right Versus the Military
General Mark Milley has emerged as an unlikely bulwark against authoritarianism
Jeet Heer
Jun 25
Counter-Terrorism Tactics Can’t Defeat the Insurgent Right
Law Enforcement and the military are not equipped for battle in an ideological war
Jeet Heer
Jun 24
