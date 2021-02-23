The Time of Monsters
The consequences of the media, both mainstream and rightwing, praising Donald Rumsfeld as a sex god

Parallel to the anti-CRT push, new bills threaten to censor queer history

Jul 2
Podcast: Cosby, Rumsfeld, and Elite ImpunityListen now (24 min) | The comedian and the secretary of defense both benefited from a system that protects the wealthy and powerful.

Jul 1
As the Biden administration tries to weed out white supremacists in the ranks, right wing media runs interference.

Jun 30
Podcast: Allan Bloom and the Conservative ClosetListen now (30 min) | Some memories of the author of The Closing of the American Mind and his philosophical defense of the closet

Jun 27
A conversation on the problems of dealing with bogeymen politics.

Jun 26
General Mark Milley has emerged as an unlikely bulwark against authoritarianism

Jun 25
Law Enforcement and the military are not equipped for battle in an ideological war

Jun 24
The Time of Monsters


