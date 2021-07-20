Merrick Garland, Defender of Elite Impunity

Merrick Garland (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Trump and his corrupt cronies have been twice lucky. When Trump was president, Attorney General William J. Barr served as a legal bodyguard; now that Biden is president, a new Attorney General, Merrick Garland, has the job.

The Department of Commerce’s inspector general has determined that Wilbur Ross, when serving as secretary of Commerce under Trump, misled congress under oath. Ross falsely claimed that the decision to put a citizenship question on the census was made in response to a request from the Justice Department. In fact, the decision was substantially pushed by Trump officials, Ross included, for cynically partisan reasons. The citizenship question was designed to discourage undocumented immigrants from answering the census, thus lowering the count in areas largely represented by Democrats.

Garland has decided not to prosecute Ross for perjury. [SEE CORRECTION BELOW] Legal journalist Ian Millhiser suggests that Garland might fear that Republican judges would resist a cabinet member of their party being charged.

No doubt this is a factor, but equally important is Garland’s own preferences. Garland is an institutionalist who is committed to returning the Department of Justice to pre-Trump norms. Unfortunately, those norms include elite impunity.

Writing in The New Republic last month, Jeff Hauser and Max Moran documented how Garland’s institutionalist orientation made him a Trump protector:

Monday night, Merrick Garland’s Justice Department shocked a lot of people by filing a brief in federal court effectively shielding Donald Trump from justice in a defamation suit over credible allegations that Trump may have raped writer E. Jean Carroll in the mid-1990s. Bill Barr, Trump’s attorney general, had come up with the argument that as a federal employee, Trump could not be sued for defamation. Observers had widely expected Biden’s department to reject that claim, so the announcement left Carroll’s lawyers and many observers slack-jawed. It shouldn’t have. On several key matters, Garland’s DOJ has concealed the full extent of Trump’s wrongdoing; it has kept thousands of immigrants from obtaining green cards, while flooding the immigration system with Trump-selected judges; expanded the scope of police power; ensured oil and gas profits for decades to come; and explicitly protected one of Trump’s most hated Cabinet secretaries from accountability. Indeed, Garland has quietly emerged as Donald Trump’s unwitting hatchet man, doing almost everything in his power to protect the lawless former president’s legacy.

Garland’s business-as-usual approach is very much a political choice, one based on an unwillingness to recognize the threat Trump poses. Garland wants to return to the tried and true norms of pre-Trumpian Washington. But Trump’s presidency was not normal Deferring to decisions made by Trump while refusing to hold Trump and his crew accountable won’t take you back to the status quo. I’ll only validate Trumpian lawlessness. And it creates a precedent for future crimes. Out of a desire to maintain the appearance of non-partisanship, Merrick Garland has become an enabler of Trumpism.

CORRECTION:

After this post was composed and scheduled, AP issued this correction: “This story has been corrected to reflect that the decision not to prosecute Ross was made by the Department of Justice during the Trump administration, not the Biden administration.” I’m keeping the post up because the broader point about Garland’s deference to precedence remains. He’s unlikely to overturn the earlier DOJ decision.

