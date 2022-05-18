Dear subscribers,

I want to thank everyone who has supported this newsletter over the last year. It’s been an adventure to craft a newsletter and podcast as quirky as this one. I’ll always be grateful to Substack for this opportunity, which has helped me grow as a writer and introduced me to many fascinating voices, both among those I interviewed for the podcast and in the comments and emails I’ve received. Working with editor Emily M. Keeler and podcast producer Julia Elinore Peterson made the Substack feel like not just a platform but also a real home. Substack is a wonderfully flexible platform and I’d encourage all creators interested in finding a platform for their work to give it a try.

As much as I’ve enjoyed the last year, it’s time to move on. The Nation, where I’ve worked before, has lured me back as a writer. I will be doing two columns a week and a podcast for them (plus special bonus work). I’ll maintain a newsletter which will provide weekly updates of my work. I'll keep sending you weekly emails from my new newsletter, now hosted by The Nation, but you can opt-out here if you don't want to hear from me anymore. I will add that one reason. I’ll add that one reason not to unsubscribe is that I’ll be posting extra material that will only go to newsletter subscribers.

For those who are paid subscribers, I’ll be sending out a special notice shortly. I’ll suspend the payments on the Substack and be giving you a free one year subscription to The Nation (with the option to unsubscribe). I’ll explain all the detail in the special notice.

Again, I want to thank everyone who read and listened to me here and hope you continue to follow me at The Nation.

In the meantime, here are some recent pieces from The Nation: a podcast where I talk to Linda Hirschman about the history of abolition and its relevance to the current debate over abortion, a podcast with Eoin Higgins about Tucker Carlson and Glenn Greenwald, and a column about Great Replacement Theory and the GOP.

I hop you continue to read my pieces and listen to the podcast.