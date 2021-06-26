Podcast: How to Fight the anti-CRT Moral Panic
A conversation on the problems of dealing with bogeymen politics.
Over at the We Got Issues podcast, I talked to Joshua Holland about the moral panic over Critical Race Theory. It’s a rich conversation about an issue that I wrestle with: how to deal with bad faith actors in politics who have no compunction about blatantly lying. It’s difficult to know whether to ignore these charlatans or to find ways to debunk them.
You can find the podcast on the link above or listen to it on this tweet:
New podcast up! @HeerJeet explains that the right's heavily astroturfed racial panic over "Critical Race Theory" actually draws from an old, well-worn playbook. But there's reason to think it won't work as well as they hope this time. #WeveGotIssues
