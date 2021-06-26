Podcast: How to Fight the anti-CRT Moral Panic

A conversation on the problems of dealing with bogeymen politics.

Jeet Heer
Jun 26

Over at the We Got Issues podcast, I talked to Joshua Holland about the moral panic over Critical Race Theory. It’s a rich conversation about an issue that I wrestle with: how to deal with bad faith actors in politics who have no compunction about blatantly lying. It’s difficult to know whether to ignore these charlatans or to find ways to debunk them.

You can find the podcast on the link above or listen to it on this tweet:

