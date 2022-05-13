Podcast: The Ethics of Appearing on Tucker Carlson

On April 14, union organizer Chris Smalls went on the Tucker Carlson show to talk about the first successful organizing effort at an Amazon plant in the United States. Although Smalls acquitted himself superbly, his appearance was much criticized in some liberal quarters.

Andrew Lawrence of Media Matters tweeted:

Tucker Carlson is a hateful bigot and he uses his program every night to spread his hateful bigotry. Someone like Smalls appearing on his show only gives Tucker credibility he doesn’t deserve.

For example, earlier in the same show tucker ran a whole segment defending a twitter account directing harassment towards the lgbt community…I think it’s a mistake to appear on that same show minutes later.

Furthermore, spare me the whole “get the message out” bullshit…on his best nights tucker has 1% of the population tuning in…I’d imagine it’s the least likely to be swayed 1% of the population in America.

There are more effective, less harmful ways to get the message out Tucker Carlson is your enemy and if you don’t understand that you have no idea what we’re actually up against.