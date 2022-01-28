Podcast: A War With Russia?

A young woman walks past a World War II-era Soviet T-34 tank in Kyiv, Ukraine (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Early in 2014 Russia invaded Ukraine and annexed Crimea. This annexation, along with the illegal occupation of parts of the border, continue to this day. This long festering conflict now threatens to break out into a wider war as thousands of Russian troops amass along the border. Amid thwarted diplomacy and rumours of war, I thought it was good to get an overview of the situation and turned to frequent guest David Klion. David has written about foreign policy for The Nation and New Republic and has a specific background on this topic. He did both undergraduate and graduate studies on Russian history and culture, speaks Russian, and has spent time in both Ukraine and Russia.

In our conversation, we take up the end of the Cold War, the controversies over the decision to expand NATO, Russian grievances against the West, the revanchist program of restoring Russia’s sphere of influence in Central Europe, the dangers of mixed signals, and Biden’s pursuit of a precarious middle path between hawkishness and dovishness.

