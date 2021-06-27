Podcast: Allan Bloom and the Conservative Closet
Some memories of the author of The Closing of the American Mind and his philosophical defense of the closet
As an experiment, I’m using my podcast as a monologue to talk about something I’ve been wrestling with for many years: why was the philosopher Allan Bloom so committed to the closet? As I argue, staying in the closet wasn’t just a personal choice for Bloom but also an outgrowth of his politics, his pedagogy and even his philosophy. This is a story not just of one man’s handling of his personal life but also how political conservatism allied itself with the closet during the rise of LGBTQ rights.
Some show notes:
The Know Your Enemy podcast on Bloom (highly recommended! even essential!) can be found here.
I quote from at length from The Closing of the American Mind (1987). Here is the quote:
I also quoted from Eve Kosofsky Sedgwick’s Epistemology of the Closet (1990). Here’s the quote:
This episode is very much an experiment. Let me know if it works! I very much welcome comments.
