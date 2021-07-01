Podcast: Cosby, Rumsfeld, and Elite Impunity
The comedian and the secretary of defense both benefited from a system that protects the wealthy and powerful.
|0:00
|-24:18
In the podcast, I share some reflections on the Cosby case and on the death of Donald Rumsfeld, two stories that are both about the difficulty of holding the powerful to account. The Spencer Ackerman obituary I referenced can be found here.
