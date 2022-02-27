Podcast: How to Help Ukraine

Civilian volunteers in Kyiv (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

On Thursday night, Senator Bernie Sanders spoke about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. I thought his short speech eloquently hit on some key points: the diplomatic attempts to address Russia’s security concerns, the stranglehold plutocrats have over Russia’s economy, the need for targeted sanctions, and the urgency of humanitarian relief.

Sanders’ speech was clarifying. It offered a smart, ethically grounded approach to the conflict. To get more policy suggestions along this line, I thought it might be useful to talk to Matt Duss, Sanders’ senior foreign policy advisor. I’ve known Matt in a variety of social contexts over the years and have long regarded him as one of America’s most thoughtful foreign policy analysts. We talked about both positive steps outside countries could take as well as some of the dangerous ideas being promoted that could risk a wider war.

Share and Subscribe

If you enjoyed this post, please share:

Share

Or subscribe: