Podcast: The Felonious Fan Club

|0:00
|-1:39:00
(Corrected to include actual podcast!)
Once a media mogul, Conrad Black – a.k.a. Baron Black of Crossharbour and onetime inmate of the Federal Correctional Institute in Sumter County, Florida – has reinvented himself in recent years as a leading pro-Trump voice. His cheerleading for Trump and his presidency extends beyond a long-winded volume of hagiography and into op-eds for venues like the New York Sun, National Review and the National Post (a Canadian newspaper he founded in 1998). Black was, it seemed, angling for a pardon, which he’s won. But at what cost? Since being pardoned, Black has taken up the cause of Trump as a wronged president who deserves to return to power.
To figure out what the disgraced Baron is up to, I chatted with Douglas Bell, journalist, broadcast and actor. Bell is long time Black watcher who covered the press lord’s court room troubles. It’s a very spirited and entertaining conversation.
(Podcast produced by Julia Elinor Peterson Elinore Peterson; text edited by Emily M. Keeler)
Share and Subscribe
If you liked this podcast, please share:
Or subscribe:
|2
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.