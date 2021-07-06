Podcast: The Felonious Fan Club

Party In Kensington To Celebrate Lord Frederick & Lady Gabriella Windsor'S Birthdays. Conrad Black & Wife Barbara Amiel Attend. (Photo by Julian Parker/Getty Images)

Once a media mogul, Conrad Black – a.k.a. Baron Black of Crossharbour and onetime inmate of the Federal Correctional Institute in Sumter County, Florida – has reinvented himself in recent years as a leading pro-Trump voice. His cheerleading for Trump and his presidency extends beyond a long-winded volume of hagiography and into op-eds for venues like the New York Sun, National Review and the National Post (a Canadian newspaper he founded in 1998). Black was, it seemed, angling for a pardon, which he’s won. But at what cost? Since being pardoned, Black has taken up the cause of Trump as a wronged president who deserves to return to power.

To figure out what the disgraced Baron is up to, I chatted with Douglas Bell, journalist, broadcast and actor. Bell is long time Black watcher who covered the press lord’s court room troubles. It’s a very spirited and entertaining conversation.

