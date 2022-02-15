Podcast: Your friends, Whoopi Goldberg and Joe Rogan

(Photo by Thomas Niedermueller/Getty Images)

Over the last few weeks, both Whoopi Goldberg and Joe Rogan have gotten in trouble for ill-considered remarks. In Goldberg’s case, the controversy centered on her comment on The View that the Holocaust was not “about racism.” Rogan has a wider array of offenses, ranging from elevating anti-vaccination views to using the n-word repeatedly (on at least 70 episodes of his podcast) and regularly making other racist, sexist and transphobic comments.

Rather than rehearse the familiar free speech controversies that are tiresomely trotted forward in response to the criticisms leveled against Goldberg and Rogan, frequent podcast guest Doug Bell and I thought it would be more productive to inquire as to what social function these pundits serve.

In this episode, we discuss how shows like The View and The Joe Rogan Experience are selling a sense of friendship: we get to listen in to lively personalities who may often be glib or uniformed but seem quirky and authentic, quick with quips, sassiness and attitude. These shows belong to something we can call the Glibness Industry. Criticizing Goldberg and Rogan goes only so far. It’s the Glibness Industry that needs to be understood and challenged.

In the podcast, we mention two excellent pieces on the Goldberg affair. Adam Serwer writing in The Atlantic and Jamelle Bouie writing in The New York Times.

(Post edited by Emily M. Keeler)

Share and Subscribe

If you enjoyed this podcast, please share:

Share

Or subscribe: