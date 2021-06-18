Podcast: The Future of the Left

David Klion as drawn by Tom Tomorrow

In what I hope will be the first of many regular conservations, I spoke to journalist David Klion, newsletter editor for The Jewish Current and frequent contributor to The Nation, The New Republic, and other publications.

We took up a topic much on our minds, the prospect of the American left in the Biden era. Since the defeat of Bernie Sanders, the left has been fissuring. Broadly, there are two tendencies which both should be avoided: co-option by the Democrats and an embrace of disruptive political performance that amounts to anti-politics (since it can’t lead to anything productive). Between these two positions there’s the more difficult path followed by Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of keeping pressure on on mainstream Democrats.

It’s always thought-provoking to talk to David. I hope you enjoy the conversation.

