The Time of Monsters

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April 2022

Podcast: The Stakes in the War Against Critical Race Theory
John Ganz on the right’s goal of rolling back civil rights
  Jeet Heer
1:10:21
Hitchens Revived?
Notes on the polemicist’s unsettled legacy
  Jeet Heer
Remembering Steven Heighton
Notes on the death of a poet and storyteller
  Jeet Heer
Podcast: The French Election
Arthur Goldhammer on Macron vs. Le Pen, Part Deux
  Jeet Heer
48:30
Podcast: Compact Magazine and the Red-Brown Alliance
Eric Levitz on a curious attempt to bridge the divide between Marxists and the hard right
  Jeet Heer
1:06:16
Podcast: The Rise and (Possible) Fall of Commentary
Jacob Bacharach on the dynastic saga behind a storied magazine
  Jeet Heer
1:08:20
Podcast: Wartime Dilemas
Stephen Wertheim on negotiating an end to the war in Ukraine
  Jeet Heer
32:55
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