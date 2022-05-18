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Some changes for the Time of Monsters
May 18, 2022
•
Jeet Heer
26
3
Podcast: The Ethics of Appearing on Tucker Carlson
Katie Halper on when to go on Fox and when to stay away
May 13, 2022
•
Jeet Heer
6
25:57
Podcast: The Book Reviewing Crisis
Emily M. Keeler on why criticism is essential and endangered
May 9, 2022
•
Jeet Heer
6
2
53:55
Unsettled Laws
Overturning Roe is not the end of the Christian right’s mission
May 6, 2022
•
Jeet Heer
14
4
Podcast: The Post Roe Era
Linda Hirshman on why the attack on women’s rights will only get worse
May 3, 2022
•
Jeet Heer
8
3
45:29
April 2022
Podcast: The Stakes in the War Against Critical Race Theory
John Ganz on the right’s goal of rolling back civil rights
Apr 28, 2022
•
Jeet Heer
14
5
1:10:21
Hitchens Revived?
Notes on the polemicist’s unsettled legacy
Apr 26, 2022
•
Jeet Heer
13
7
Remembering Steven Heighton
Notes on the death of a poet and storyteller
Apr 21, 2022
•
Jeet Heer
13
2
Podcast: The French Election
Arthur Goldhammer on Macron vs. Le Pen, Part Deux
Apr 19, 2022
•
Jeet Heer
7
48:30
Podcast: Compact Magazine and the Red-Brown Alliance
Eric Levitz on a curious attempt to bridge the divide between Marxists and the hard right
Apr 14, 2022
•
Jeet Heer
8
1:06:16
Podcast: The Rise and (Possible) Fall of Commentary
Jacob Bacharach on the dynastic saga behind a storied magazine
Apr 11, 2022
•
Jeet Heer
2
5
1:08:20
Podcast: Wartime Dilemas
Stephen Wertheim on negotiating an end to the war in Ukraine
Apr 6, 2022
•
Jeet Heer
5
1
32:55
© 2026 Jeet Heer
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